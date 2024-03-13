231709
229582
Business  

Flair Airlines accuses financial services firm of withholding $25 million

Flair claims $25M withheld

The Canadian Press - | Story: 476931

Flair Airlines is accusing a financial services firm of withholding about $25 million in funds from the company.

The budget airline says in a press release that Peoples Trust has "played a crucial role in facilitating the regular transfer of funds to Flair Airlines" for over a year.

But it says that in February, the financial services firm ceased regular transfers to Flair.

Flair CEO Stephen Jones says in the release that the airline has tried to resolve the issue amicably, but it plans to pursue a resolution through legal channels.

He says Flair has already implemented an existing alternative payment processing system to avoid disruptions to travellers.

Peoples Group, which Peoples Trust is a part of, says it "always maintains robust standards around the management of funds."

"We set and manage card transaction reserves following standard industry practices to protect consumers who have pre-paid merchants — like airlines — for services they have not yet received," it said in an emailed statement.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.215-0
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.24-0.26
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.95-0.16
Diamcor Mining0.055-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450
232708
231149
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin98082.6-0.45%
Ethereum5350.67-0.90%
Dash57.18-1.18%
Litecoin129.97-0.90%
Ripple0.9211-0.65%
EOS1.587-0.50%
Dogecoin0.2247-1.75%
Cardano1.021-0.87%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230485
Real Estate
4940879
#2102 1471 St Paul Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$825,000
more details
227663
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room