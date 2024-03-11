230948
229582
Business  

Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in the platform's listings worldwide

Security camera ban coming

Gaetane Lewis, The Associated Press - | Story: 476476

Airbnb said Monday that it's banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to “simplify” its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.

Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed on the listings page. Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed.

Airbnb expects the policy update to impact a small number of hosts because the majority of its listings do not report having indoor security cameras.

The policy change will take effect April 30.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Airbnb said its bookings and revenue rose, and the company said demand remains strong.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.215-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.34-0.53
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.7-0.1
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0450.01
232708
231699
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin97850.2+5.51%
Ethereum5473.09+4.93%
Dash58.41+8.39%
Litecoin141.98+20.98%
Ripple0.9833+20.31%
EOS1.675+9.12%
Dogecoin0.238+4.38%
Cardano1.059+10.09%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
229154
Real Estate
4987866
1763 Ivans Court
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$825,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
229228