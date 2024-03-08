‘Floating petri dishes’ no more: Cruises popular again for March Break travel

Photo: The Canadian Press Cruises are surging back to popularity among Canadians this spring break, as more travellers look to try a mode of tourism they may have avoided since the COVID-19 pandemic. People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain as the Princess Cruises cruise ship Majestic Princess is seen docked at port, in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Experts say Caribbean cruises are drawing greater numbers of northerners to Miami, Tampa Bay and other ports of call thanks to their sun-soaked itineraries and affordable fares in the face of soaring hotel prices.

"The big change for this March compared to March 2023 is really the recovery of the cruise industry," said Richard Vanderlubbe, who heads Hamilton-based travel agency Tripcentral.ca.

His company has seen more than double the tally of cruise bookings for this month versus a year earlier.

Cruise ships can appeal to all age groups and offer vast playgrounds for travellers ranging from tots and teenagers to retirees, he said.

"Where I find it's a real sweet spot for people is for families, for children, particularly teens," he said, pointing to the wide array of activity options and space to explore, with the biggest ships boasting a capacity of more than 7,000 passengers.

"If you're looking at the per-day cost including meals and what have you, it's a good value."

Air travel to the south is also on the rise this month, with the number of flights to Florida from Canada up by a quarter — largely due to Porter Airlines and Flair Airlines — according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Toronto’s Pearson airport expects 140,000 passengers per day over March Break, which kicks off this weekend in Ontario, or 10 per cent more than a year earlier. The top destinations abroad by passenger load are Cancun in Mexico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and, in Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Miami.

Marty Firestone, president of insurance firm Travel Secure Inc., said wariness of cruise travel due to health concerns has largely faded, with the urge to escape even a mild Canadian winter overtaking that of saving money and staying home.

"Everyone's gone back to cruising. There appear to be short memories with respect to 'floating petri dishes,'" he said.

"They're packed. Your best bargain ... now is cruising."

Even as concerns about the rising cost of living catch up with Canadians, many continue to book trips.

"They may go for a shorter time, they may go to a cheaper destination, they may look for bargains. But the pattern has been that they still go," said Jill Wykes, editor of Snowbird Advisor, an online resource for migratory Canadians.

"The one advantage if you've got grandparents who have a place down south is that all you've got to book is your flights and maybe a car rental."