231511
Business  

US applications for jobless claims hold at healthy levels

US jobless claims hold

The Canadian Press - | Story: 475823

U.S. applications for jobless benefits were unchanged last week, settling at a healthy level as the labor market continues to show strength in the face of elevated interest rates.

Unemployment claims for the week ending March 2 were 217,000, matching the previous week's revised level, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average of claims, a less volatile measure, fell by 750 from the previous week to 212,250.

Weekly unemployment claims are broadly viewed as representative of the number of U.S. layoffs in a given week. They have remained at historically low levels since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

In total, 1.9 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Feb. 24, an increase of 8,000 from the previous week and the most since November.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.080.72
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.970.22
Diamcor Mining0.070.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
226943
230372
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90403.1+1.22%
Ethereum5134.27-0.53%
Dash52.09-0.34%
Litecoin117.7+1.41%
Ripple0.8415+1.69%
EOS1.455+0.76%
Dogecoin0.2088-1.88%
Cardano0.9908-0.20%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
228625
Real Estate
4992276
23-300 Drysdale Bvld
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$729,000
more details
232455
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231878
Press Room