229678
Business  

Days before festival cancellation, bailiff seized assets from Just for Laughs

Festival's assets seized

The Canadian Press - | Story: 475680

A bailiff seized more than $800,000 in assets last week from the Montreal company that runs the Just for Laughs comedy festival after it failed to make a court-ordered payment to a former employee.

The seizure came one week before the company announced on Tuesday it was cancelling this summer's festival in Montreal and taking steps under federal bankruptcy law to protect itself from creditors.

The bailiff was sent after the Quebec Court of Appeal on Feb. 8 ordered the company to compensate an archivist who had been promised a job for life, but who was laid off in 2019.

Quebec's highest court said the company, called Le Groupe Juste pour rire inc., must pay André Gloutnay more than $660,000, equivalent to the wages he had lost since 2019 and his future expected earnings.

But an enforcement notice filed by a bailiff said that payment was never made.

Meanwhile, PwC, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers, has been appointed to act as insolvency trustee as the comedy company seeks creditor protection.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2450.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.440.76
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.750.02
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
226943
232228
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90631.2+4.45%
Ethereum5242.42+8.35%
Dash51.75+7.19%
Litecoin113.95+2.01%
Ripple0.8295+2.72%
EOS1.407+0.86%
Dogecoin0.2149+2.87%
Cardano0.9804+3.81%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
231364
Real Estate
4912499
117 Par Blvd
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$629,900
more details
229227
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room