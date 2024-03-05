Visa names Michiel Wielhouwer as new president and country manager for Visa Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo for Visa appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on April 23, 2018. Visa has named Michiel Wielhouwer as the new president and country manager for Visa Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew

Visa has named Michiel Wielhouwer as the new president and country manager for Visa Canada.

He will succeed Stacey Madge, who has been in the job for the past seven years.

Wielhouwer is a veteran Visa executive with 22 years of experience.

He was the executive director of Visa’s business in France, Belgium and Luxembourg.

Madge joined Visa Canada in 2017 from Scotiabank.

Visa says she is moving on to focus on board, community and foundation work.