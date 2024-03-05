230799
Business  

Visa names Michiel Wielhouwer as new president and country manager for Visa Canada

New Visa Canada president

The Canadian Press - | Story: 475459

Visa has named Michiel Wielhouwer as the new president and country manager for Visa Canada. 

He will succeed Stacey Madge, who has been in the job for the past seven years.

Wielhouwer is a veteran Visa executive with 22 years of experience.

He was the executive director of Visa’s business in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. 

Madge joined Visa Canada in 2017 from Scotiabank.

Visa says she is moving on to focus on board, community and foundation work.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.205-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals43.32-0.32
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.890.15
Diamcor Mining0.070
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin92790.7+0.24%
Ethereum5176.85+5.22%
Dash54.9+3.25%
Litecoin122.38+1.54%
Ripple0.8825+0.57%
EOS1.517+1.27%
Dogecoin0.2531+2.84%
Cardano1.05+0.48%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230442
Real Estate
4671410
2698 Blind Bay Rd
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$210
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
231287
231274