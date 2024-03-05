230799
Business  

Canada lags behind peer countries on female representation in management: report

Canada lacks female leaders

The Canadian Press - | Story: 475449

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce says female leaders in the corporate world still face barriers, with significant gaps in business ownership, representation and compensation.

In a new report Tuesday, the organization says Canada lags behind nearly half of its OECD peers in its share of female managers.

While women have made strides in the overall workforce, holding almost half of all jobs in 2023, the report says the same cannot be said for higher-ranking positions.

It says that in 2023, the share of women in management — including middle management — was 35 per cent.

The higher up the ladder, the fewer women the report found, with women making up less than one quarter of boardroom seats in corporate Canada.

The report says that there's still a pay gap as well, with women earning 88 cents to the dollar in management occupations compared with men in 2023.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.205-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals43.32-0.32
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.890.15
Diamcor Mining0.070
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
226943
231149
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin92790.7+0.24%
Ethereum5176.85+5.22%
Dash54.9+3.25%
Litecoin122.38+1.54%
Ripple0.8825+0.57%
EOS1.517+1.27%
Dogecoin0.2531+2.84%
Cardano1.05+0.48%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230874
Real Estate
4980701
100 - 1060 Manhattan Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$575,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
232455
Press Room