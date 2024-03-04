231440
Business  

New listings rose in Vancouver last month, easing pressure: real estate board

Real estate listings rise

The Canadian Press - | Story: 475322

Greater Vancouver's real estate board says new listings were up in February as home sellers shed some of their hesitance and home sales also rose.

The board, which changed its name to Greater Vancouver Realtors last month, says February home sales rose 13.5 per cent from last year to 2,070.

However, the number of sales was 23.3 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

The board says there were 4,560 new listings of detached, attached and apartment properties last month, 31.1 per cent more than the same month last year and almost on par with the 10-year seasonal average.

The composite benchmark home price was $1,183,300, up 4.5 per cent from a year ago and up 1.9 per cent from January.

Andrew Lis, the board's director of economics and data analytics, says the uptick in new listings will help relieve some of the pressure that was building in January and offer buyers more choice heading into the spring.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2050
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.93-0.59
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.780.18
Diamcor Mining0.070
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350
226943
228625
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin90284.6+9.43%
Ethereum4800.57+5.29%
Dash51.9+4.32%
Litecoin119.49+0.92%
Ripple0.8641+5.11%
EOS1.474+5.66%
Dogecoin0.2362+17.43%
Cardano1.035+8.83%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4902531
210 3533 Carrington Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$335,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room