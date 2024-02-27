231709
227825
Business  

Lynx Air hoped its purchase by Flair would ease debt woes

Lynx Air had hoped for sale

The Canadian Press - | Story: 474375

Before its shutdown this week, Lynx Air was hoping to pay off some of its debt to a top investor through a purchase by rival discount carrier Flair Airlines.

Documents filed in the Alberta Court of King's Bench state that proceeds from a tentative deal with Flair would have gone toward paying off Lynx's $124.3-million debt to U.S. private equity firm Indigo Partners, which owns one-quarter of Lynx.

Lynx and Flair did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

When it filed for creditor protection on Thursday, Lynx also owed $25.6 million in unpaid taxes to the federal government and $47.8 million to various trade creditors, according to court documents. The filings state it has liabilities totalling $600 million and assets worth $429 million — the vast majority of them leases for nine Boeing 737 Max 8 jets.

The documents say the 21-month global grounding of the Max 8 along with COVID-19 travel restrictions and jet fuel price hikes delayed its launch and hampered ticket sales to the point it could no longer pay its creditors.

However aviation expert Duncan Dee questions whether Flair had the capacity to purchase Lynx — or the desire to follow through on a deal due to Lynx's financial woes.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.190
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals46.420.51
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp11.20.22
Diamcor Mining0.06-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
226943
231750
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin76840.9+4.45%
Ethereum4397.21+2.52%
Dash43.66+1.58%
Litecoin100.43+3.37%
Ripple0.7844+5.37%
EOS1.127+2.45%
Dogecoin0.1308+8.28%
Cardano0.8453+1.08%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223464
Real Estate
4988269
3420 Acorn Crescent
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$550,000
more details
230978
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228012
Press Room