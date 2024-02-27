231709
227162
Business  

Canadians concerned about growing identity, mortgage fraud: Equifax

Identity, mortgage fraud fears

The Canadian Press - | Story: 474316

A new survey from credit reporting agency Equifax shows Canadians are increasingly concerned about identity and mortgage frauds.

The Equifax report shows 74 per cent of people believe frauds affect their auto insurance payments, pressuring them with the financial burden of the growing crime.

The company, which surveyed 1,614 Canadians aged 18 to 65 between Feb. 2-4, says 76 per cent of respondents believe financial hardships may have pushed people to commit fraud and theft, especially in the auto sector and through stolen identity. The survey carries a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

The report suggests the proportion of identity fraud in auto fraud applications has doubled since 2019, with secured lending institutions especially vulnerable to these attacks.

Carl Davies, head of fraud and identity for Equifax Canada, says identity fraud is no longer confined to traditional financial products but has permeated into industries such as the auto sector, posing significant challenges for lenders and consumers.

He adds the rise in identity fraud rates shows the urgent need for enhanced security measures and greater vigilance across all sectors.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.18-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals46.230.32
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp11.070.09
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin77068.9+4.76%
Ethereum4374.91+2.00%
Dash43.02+0.09%
Litecoin99.8+2.72%
Ripple0.762+2.42%
EOS1.114+1.27%
Dogecoin0.1311+8.28%
Cardano0.8322-0.60%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
220783
Real Estate
4992276
23-300 Drysdale Bvld
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$729,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231056
Press Room