230869
Business  

Rare case containing coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards sells for $3.7M

Rookie cards sell for $3.7M

The Canadian Press - | Story: 474170

A case of old hockey cards containing the game's Great One has fetched more than $3.7 million after it was uncovered in a Regina home.

Heritage Auctions says the winning bidder bought the case of 16 sealed boxes of O-Pee-Chee's 1979 hockey card collection, amounting to more than 10,000 cards.

The auctioneer says the case could include 25 or more highly coveted Wayne Gretzky rookie cards.

A man in Regina had kept the case in a packed storage room.

The auctioneer says the longtime collector has asked to remain anonymous.

A company spokesperson has said he doesn't expect the winning bidder will open the boxes, as they are rarer than the rookie cards.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.19-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.930.56
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.95-0.15
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
226943
231188
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin73525.5+5.80%
Ethereum4290.95+2.62%
Dash42.67+2.62%
Litecoin96.6+2.54%
Ripple0.7412+1.93%
EOS1.089+1.49%
Dogecoin0.1191+3.46%
Cardano0.833+4.91%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4985577
2924 Glen Abbey Place
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$875,000
more details
230990
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room