231709
Business  

Cargojet reports Q4 loss compared with profit a year earlier, revenue down

Cargojet reports Q4 loss

The Canadian Press - | Story: 474138

Cargojet Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year earlier as its revenue fell.

The air cargo company says it had a net loss of $34.9 million or $2.04 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The loss compared with a profit of $2.6 million or 15 cents per diluted share in the last three months of 2022.

Revenue, excluding warrant amortization, for the quarter was $254.7 million compared with $271.0 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Cargojet says it lost 14 cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share a year earlier.

Cargojet operates a fleet of 41 cargo aircraft.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.19-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.790.42
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.95-0.15
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin71402.5+2.74%
Ethereum4241.56+1.44%
Dash41.62+0.10%
Litecoin95.59+1.46%
Ripple0.7305+0.55%
EOS1.077+0.37%
Dogecoin0.1165+0.87%
Cardano0.822+3.53%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
229542
Real Estate
4902531
210 3533 Carrington Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$335,000
more details
227881
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231094
Press Room