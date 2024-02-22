231058
227910
Business  

Vice Media says 'several hundred' staff members will be laid off, Vice.com news site shuttered

Vice to lay off hundreds

The Canadian Press - | Story: 473718

Vice Media plans to lay off several hundred employees and no longer publish material on its Vice.com website, the company's CEO said in a memo to staff Thursday.

Vice, which filed for bankruptcy last year before being sold for $350 million to a consortium led by the Fortress Investment Group, is also looking to sell its Refinery 29 publishing business, CEO Bruce Dixon said in his memo to staff.

It's the latest sign of financial problems buffeting the media industry. Digital sites the Messenger, BuzzFeed News and Jezebel have all shut down in the past year, and legacy media outlets like the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal have also seen job cuts.

Once a swashbuckling media company geared to a younger audience with an immersive storytelling style that encompassed digital, television and film outlets, New York-based Vice was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017.

Dixon offered no specifics about the layoffs, other than saying hundreds of people will be affected and will be notified early next week. The New York Times reported that the company currently has about 900 people on staff.

“I know that saying goodbye to our valued colleagues is difficult and feels overwhelming, but this is the best path forward for Vice as we position the company for long-term creative and financial success,” Dixon said.

He said it was no longer cost-effective for Vice to distribute its digital content, including news, the way it has been. He said Vice would put more emphasis on its social channels and look for different ways to distribute its content.

As part of its strategic shift, Dixon said Vice would follow a studio model.

Before filing for bankruptcy protection last year, Vice canceled its “Vice News Tonight” television program as part of a round of layoffs then.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.30.72
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.680.32
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
226943
223464
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin68773.3-0.58%
Ethereum3985.71-0.54%
Dash39.31-1.48%
Litecoin92.04-0.64%
Ripple0.724-0.82%
EOS1.035-0.86%
Dogecoin0.1128-0.88%
Cardano0.788-0.13%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
229578
Real Estate
4984407
603-1350 St Paul
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$579,000
more details
230025
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231430
Press Room