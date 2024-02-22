231260
226945
Business  

Maple Leaf Foods reports $9.3M Q4 loss compared with $41.5M loss a year earlier

Losses at Maple Leaf Foods

The Canadian Press - | Story: 473578

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $9.3 million compared with a loss of $41.5 million a year earlier.

The meat processor says the loss amounted to eight cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 34 cents per share in its fourth quarter of 2022.

Sales totalled $1.19 billion for the quarter, about the same as a year earlier.

Sales for the company's meat protein business amounted to $1.16 million, up from $1.15 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, while plant protein sales totalled $36.5 million, down from $40.0 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf says it earned eight cents per share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 28 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Maple Leaf also announced that Adam Grogan has been promoted to the role of chief operating officer, while Casey Richards has been posted to the newly created job of president, Maple Leaf Foods USA.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.40.82
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.410.05
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin69268.5-0.96%
Ethereum4008.26+0.12%
Dash40.49+2.04%
Litecoin93.52+0.54%
Ripple0.7317-1.08%
EOS1.037+0.88%
Dogecoin0.1141+0.00%
Cardano0.8003-0.87%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4875865
488 Wigglesworth Crescent
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,000
more details
230109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
230023
Press Room
230082