231260
228577
Business  

Americans reporting nationwide cellular outages from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and other providers

US cellular outages

The Associated Press - | Story: 473557

A number of Americans are dealing with cellular outages on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than 50,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago.

Cricket Wireless had more than 9,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 2,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 450 outages.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.20
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.580
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.360
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.050
226943
230585
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin69029-1.30%
Ethereum3967.94-0.89%
Dash40.33+1.64%
Litecoin92.91-0.12%
Ripple0.7276-1.76%
EOS1.029+0.10%
Dogecoin0.1133-0.88%
Cardano0.7946-1.49%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4991575
Kelowna
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$529,900
more details
230809
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227699
Press Room
221409