230799
Business  

Suncor breaks oilsands record, but adjusted earnings fall on weaker oil prices

Oilsands record broken

The Canadian Press - | Story: 473485

Suncor Energy Inc. says it earned $2.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $2.74 billion in the same period of 2022.

The Calgary-based oil company says its net earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31 work out to $2.18 per common share, and include a $1.12 billion non-cash gain as a result of the company's acquisition of TotalEnergies' Canadian oilsands operations.

On an adjusted basis, Suncor says its operating earnings were $1.63 billion, or $1.26 per common share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $2.43 billion in the prior year's quarter.

The company says the decrease was primarily due to lower crude oil prices and a weaker business environment.

Suncor's total upstream production in the quarter was 808,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day, the second-highest quarter in the company's history, while its oilsands production hit an all-time record of 757,400 boe/d.

Suncor also announced Wednesday that its board chair Michael Wilson will retire, effective March 15. He will be replaced by Russ Girling, a former CEO of TC Energy Corp. who has served on Suncor's board since 2021.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.020.01
Russel Metals44.58-0.69
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.360.11
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.05-0
226943
229542
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin69793-0.21%
Ethereum3998.1-0.13%
Dash39.51-0.43%
Litecoin92.88-0.15%
Ripple0.739-0.14%
EOS1.031+0.29%
Dogecoin0.1138+0.00%
Cardano0.8045-0.37%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
209291
Real Estate
4977096
685 Boynton Place #68
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$475,000
more details
227964
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
231056
Press Room