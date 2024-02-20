ZoomerMedia buys digital media publisher Curiocity for $5 million

Photo: The Canadian Press The ZoomerMedia logo is shown in this undated handout photo. ZoomerMedia Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Curiocity Group Inc. as it seeks to bolster its digital presence in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, ZoomerMedia

ZoomerMedia Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Curiocity Group Inc. as it seeks to bolster its digital presence in Canada.

The Toronto-based media company says it paid $5 million in cash for Curiocity, which it calls one of Alberta's leading digital media publishers.

A news release announcing the acquisition says Curiocity also has a presence in other key markets in Canada and focuses on hyper-local content.

In addition to TV, radio and print properties, ZoomerMedia also owns blogTO and Daily Hive, two other outlets focused on hyper-local news that were acquired in 2022.

The acquisition of Curiocity comes after ZoomerMedia recently announced it had purchased a radio station in Ontario from Bell Media.

CJOS Bounce 92.3FM in Owen Sound was among 45 radio stations recently divested by Bell Media as part of a massive shakeup that also included widespread layoffs and programming cuts.