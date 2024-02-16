231157
Business  

TC Energy reports $1.46B Q4 profit, raises quarterly dividend

TC Energy raises dividend

The Canadian Press - | Story: 472704

TC Energy Corp. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.

The pipeline operator says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 96 cents per share, up from 93 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as TC Energy reported its profit amounted to $1.41 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

The result compared with loss of $1.45 billion or $1.42 per share in the last three months of 2022 when it took a large one-time charge related to rising cost at its Coastal GasLink project.

TC Energy says its comparable earnings per share came to $1.35 in its latest quarter, up from comparable earnings of $1.11 per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $4.24 billion, up from $4.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

 

