224038
Business  

West Fraser Timber encouraged by outlook despite ongoing challenges: CEO

West Fraser encouraged

The Canadian Press - | Story: 472563

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. president and CEO Sean McLaren says he expects the company will continue to experience unpredictable challenges such as inflation risks and labour constraints.

However, he told analysts on the company's earnings conference call that West Fraser is encouraged by lower mortgages rates in the U.S. and the continued easing of inflationary pressures across much of the supply chain.

The company reported its fourth-quarter results yesterday after the bell, posting a loss of US$153 million compared with a US$94 million loss a year earlier.

In the earnings release, McLaren said the fourth quarter saw continued weakness in demand for the company's North American lumber and European panel products.

So far this year, the company has announced the permanent closure of its Fraser Lake, B.C. sawmill and its sawmill in Maxville, Fla., as well as the indefinite curtailment of its Huttig, Ark. sawmill.

Shares in West Fraser were trading more than two per cent higher in the early afternoon at $108.78.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.235-0.02
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals46.590.13
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp10.080.43
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin69864.4-0.34%
Ethereum3810.55+1.43%
Dash38.95+2.50%
Litecoin93.78-0.96%
Ripple0.7434+2.06%
EOS1.041+1.76%
Dogecoin0.1146-0.86%
Cardano0.8078+3.20%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227682
Real Estate
4938030
5-5886 Okanagan Landing
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
227982
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
230024
Press Room