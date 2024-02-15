Canadian Tire reports Q4 profit and sales down compared with year earlier

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canadian Tire logo is displayed on a store in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago as it said it navigated a challenging economic environment.

The retailer says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $172.5 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, for the 13-week period ended Dec. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $531.9 million, or $9.09 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Canadian Tire says its normalized diluted earnings per share for the quarter came to $3.38 compared with $9.34 a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $4.44 billion, down from $5.34 billion in its fourth quarter of 2022.

The company says consolidated comparable sales were down 6.8 per cent as it saw a softening of consumer demand, compounded by weaker sales due to unseasonable weather across the country in December.