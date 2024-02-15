230869
Business  

Canadian Tire reports Q4 profit and sales down compared with year earlier

Canadian Tire sales slip

The Canadian Press - | Story: 472510

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell compared with a year ago as it said it navigated a challenging economic environment.

The retailer says it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $172.5 million, or $3.09 per diluted share, for the 13-week period ended Dec. 30.

The result compared with a profit of $531.9 million, or $9.09 per diluted share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

Canadian Tire says its normalized diluted earnings per share for the quarter came to $3.38 compared with $9.34 a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $4.44 billion, down from $5.34 billion in its fourth quarter of 2022.

The company says consolidated comparable sales were down 6.8 per cent as it saw a softening of consumer demand, compounded by weaker sales due to unseasonable weather across the country in December.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals46.460
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.650
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin70570.8+0.66%
Ethereum3796.67+1.06%
Dash38.94+2.47%
Litecoin95.26+0.60%
Ripple0.7427+1.92%
EOS1.05+2.64%
Dogecoin0.1164+0.86%
Cardano0.8094+3.45%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
228933
Real Estate
4986379
#48 13809 Shoreline Way
$639,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room