228864
Business  

BC Real Estate Association numbers point to market 'uptrend' at beginning of 2024

Real estate seeing 'uptrend'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 472230

The BC Real Estate Association says there was a nearly 30 per cent increase in home sales last month compared with January 2023, while prices were also up.

The association says 3,979 sales were completed last month, for an average price of $957,909, a more than 10-per-cent jump from the year before.

Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says the sales numbers show a "clear uptrend" to kick off 2024 with a dollar value of $3.8 billion in sales for the month.

Ogmundson says declining mortgage rates and further interest rate cuts expected to be made by the Bank of Canada this year are both "driving sentiment in the market and bring pent-up demand off the sidelines."

The Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver saw the greatest year-over-year jumps in unit sales and dollar volumes.

Sales in Chilliwack last month topped $144.6 million, a more than 73-per-cent jump from last year, while in Greater Vancouver sales reached $1.78 billion, a 48.4-per-cent increase.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.510.26
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.230.02
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
229709
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin66951.2-0.72%
Ethereum3554.12-0.78%
Dash37.49-0.85%
Litecoin92.88-0.64%
Ripple0.7076-0.42%
EOS0.9972-0.10%
Dogecoin0.1096-0.91%
Cardano0.7331-0.68%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230437
Real Estate
4870263
1860 Viewpoint Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room