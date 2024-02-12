230869
230003
Business  

BlackBerry says more job cuts coming this quarter as part of ongoing separation

BlackBerry to cut more jobs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 472051

BlackBerry Ltd. says it's taking action to streamline costs, including cutting jobs, as part of the ongoing process to separate two of its business divisions.

The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company says last quarter it cut around 200 jobs as part of efforts to slash costs.

This quarter, the company says it anticipates further job losses within its cybersecurity business, which it expects to generate annualized savings of around US$27 million.

It's also taking other steps to save money, including exiting six of its 36 global office locations. 

The company says it expects to return to positive cash flow by the fourth quarter of its 2025 financial year.

BlackBerry reported a loss of US$21 million in its third quarter ended Nov. 30. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.25-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.25-0.32
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.210.02
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
228933
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin67293.4+0.26%
Ethereum3581.73+0.17%
Dash37.88-0.24%
Litecoin97.64-0.27%
Ripple0.714+0.00%
EOS1.008-0.40%
Dogecoin0.111+0.00%
Cardano0.7497-0.27%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223464
Real Estate
4984162
15-1955 Northern Flicker Court
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$24,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
229224