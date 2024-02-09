Telus reports Q4 profit and revenue up from year earlier

Photo: The Canadian Press The Telus offices are seen in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Telus Corp. reported fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shares of $288 million, up from $248 million a year earlier.

The company says the profit amounted to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 17 cents per share in the last three months of 2022.

Operating revenue and other income totalled $5.20 billion, up from $5.06 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Telus says it earned 24 cents per share for its fourth quarter, the same as its fourth quarter of 2022.

In the fourth quarter, Telus says it saw 404,000 net customer additions, including 126,000 mobile phones and 203,000 connected devices as well as 36,000 internet, 23,000 TV and 23,000 security customer connections.

Telus says residential voice connections were down by 7,000 in the quarter.