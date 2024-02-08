227672
Business  

Cineplex reports $9M Q4 loss, revenue up from year ago

$9M loss at Cineplex

The Canadian Press - | Story: 471369

Cineplex Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss $9 million compared with a profit of $10.2 million a year earlier as its revenue edged higher.

The movie theatre company says the loss amounted to 14 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 16 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $315.1 million, up from $309.9 million in the last three months of 2022.

The increase in revenue came as theatre attendance rose to 9.6 million patrons compared with 9.2 million a year earlier.

Box office revenue per patron was $12.90, down from $13.06 a year earlier, while concession revenue per patron was $9.28, up from $8.93 in the same quarter in 2022.

Cineplex also announced a refinancing plan it says will improve its financial flexibility and reduce the dilutive impact of its convertible debentures.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.230
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.210
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.760
Diamcor Mining0.070
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
226943
220781
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin60388.1+1.35%
Ethereum3265.73+0.23%
Dash35.93-1.07%
Litecoin92.32+0.16%
Ripple0.692+0.14%
EOS0.9688+0.21%
Dogecoin0.1076+0.00%
Cardano0.7075+4.89%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
228171
Real Estate
4753426
44 1550 Union Road
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,149,900
more details
227176
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227176
Press Room