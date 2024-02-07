227672
Business  

Sun Life Financial sees earnings slip in fourth quarter to $749 million

Sun Life sees earnings slip

The Canadian Press - | Story: 471279

Sun Life Financial Inc. says it earned $749 million in the last quarter of 2023, down from $1.2 billion during the same quarter a year earlier. 

The insurance company says diluted earnings per share in its fourth quarter were $1.28, down from $1.98 a year ago.

The company says its lower net income was driven by unfavourable market-related impacts from interest rates and real estate, among other factors. 

Sun Life says underlying net income for the quarter was $983 million, up from $892 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

The insurer restated its 2022 results after adopting new international reporting standards.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.230
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.210.32
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.760.08
Diamcor Mining0.070.01
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin59466.5+2.41%
Ethereum3262.77+2.07%
Dash36.16+2.06%
Litecoin92.25+0.14%
Ripple0.691+1.32%
EOS0.9691+0.94%
Dogecoin0.1076+1.89%
Cardano0.6749+0.45%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4963286
#7 1481 Inkar Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$479,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227981
Press Room