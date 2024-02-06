230398
TMX Group reports $84.4M Q4 profit, revenue up nine per cent from year ago

TMX Group Ltd. reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to equity holders of $84.4 million as its revenue rose nine per cent compared with a year earlier.

The operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange says the profit amounted to 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $102.2 million or 37 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $301.5 million, up from $275.7 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

TMX Group chief financial officer David Arnold says the revenue growth in the quarter was driven by increases across all of the company's key business areas.

On an adjusted basis, TMX Group says it earned 37 cents per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of 35 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Last month, TMX Group announced that it had closed its deal to buy the stake in VettaFi Holdings LLC that it did not already own. U.S.-based VettaFi provides indexing, digital distribution and analytic services to the financial services industry.

 

