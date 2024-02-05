228944
With 'superhuman' artificial intelligence looming, Canada needs law now: AI pioneer

Canada needs AI law

The Canadian Press

A top pioneer of artificial intelligence says the federal government must move urgently to regulate the technology, because its current trajectory poses major societal risks. 

Yoshua Bengio, dubbed a "godfather" of AI, told members of Parliament today that Ottawa should put a law in place immediately, even if that legislation is not perfect. 

The scientific director at Mila, the Quebec AI Institute, says a "superhuman" intelligence that is as smart as a human being could be developed within the next two decades — or even the next few years. 

The House of Commons industry committee is studying a Liberal government bill that would update privacy law and begin regulating some artificial intelligence systems.

Bill C-27 was first drafted in 2022 to target what are described as "high-impact" AI systems, but the government says it will amend the bill so it also introduces new rules for generative AI systems like ChatGPT.

The bill as it's drafted would give the government time to develop regulations, but Bengio says some provisions should take effect right away. 

