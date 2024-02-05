228944
Business  

Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash

Manulife changes policy

The Canadian Press - | Story: 470793

TORONTO - Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy following backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

Last week, the federal minister in charge of promoting competition said he was concerned about the deal that restricted patients from filling prescriptions for specialty drugs at other pharmacies under their insurance plans.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday the arrangement, which affects around 260 medications meant to treat complex, chronic or life-threatening conditions, is not in line with "the direction we want to see."

He says Manulife and Loblaw "don't get the message" that Canadians want more competition and consumer choice.

A day earlier, NDP MPs Don Davies and Brian Masse penned a letter to Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell requesting the Competition Bureau launch an investigation into the deal based on reporting by The Canadian Press.

Manulife had previously also covered specialty drugs through national home and community health-care provider Bayshore HealthCare, but said earlier this month the shift would give patients "more options" to pick up their prescriptions from a Loblaw-owned pharmacy or receive them via delivery.

more to come. 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2250
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals45.54-0.19
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.950.14
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
226943
229093
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin57853.5+0.79%
Ethereum3113.15+0.87%
Dash36.79+2.00%
Litecoin91.95+1.95%
Ripple0.6925+2.06%
EOS0.9518+1.49%
Dogecoin0.1066+0.95%
Cardano0.6697+0.75%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
230582
Real Estate
4982551
101-4058 Lakehsore Rd,
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$550,000
more details
230422
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228877
Press Room
229965