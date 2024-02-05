Manulife to cover specialty drugs at any pharmacy following backlash

Photo: The Canadian Press The logo for Shoppers Drug Mart is shown in downtown Toronto, on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

TORONTO - Manulife Financial Corp. says patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy following backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd.

Last week, the federal minister in charge of promoting competition said he was concerned about the deal that restricted patients from filling prescriptions for specialty drugs at other pharmacies under their insurance plans.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday the arrangement, which affects around 260 medications meant to treat complex, chronic or life-threatening conditions, is not in line with "the direction we want to see."

He says Manulife and Loblaw "don't get the message" that Canadians want more competition and consumer choice.

A day earlier, NDP MPs Don Davies and Brian Masse penned a letter to Competition Commissioner Matthew Boswell requesting the Competition Bureau launch an investigation into the deal based on reporting by The Canadian Press.

Manulife had previously also covered specialty drugs through national home and community health-care provider Bayshore HealthCare, but said earlier this month the shift would give patients "more options" to pick up their prescriptions from a Loblaw-owned pharmacy or receive them via delivery.

more to come.