Rogers Sugar refinery workers in Vancouver ratify new five-year contract

Rogers Sugar Inc. says unionized workers at its Vancouver refinery have ratified a new collective agreement.

The five-year deal brings an end a strike that began in September.

The company says the Vancouver refinery employs about 140 unionized workers.

According to the Public and Private Workers of Canada union, the labour dispute stemmed from issues such as wages, benefits, and the company's proposal to increase refinery operations to 24 hours a day, 365 days per year.

The refinery is one of three large sugar refining operations in Canada.

It processes raw imported cane sugar into a variety of products, including packaged white and brown sugar and remained operational throughout the strike, though at a reduced level.

"We are pleased that the workers at our Vancouver refinery have ratified this agreement, and we look forward to returning to full production in Vancouver to support our customers in Western Canada," Rogers Sugar chief executive Mike Walton said in a statement.

