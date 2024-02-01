224032
Entertainment brand HMV making comeback through Toys "R" Us locations

HMV making comeback

The Canadian Press - | Story: 470233

HMV is making a comeback through Toys "R" Us Canada.

The toy retailer says it has begun selling merchandise from the entertainment brand in five Toys “R” Us Canada locations in Ontario, but more will follow through the spring.

Products for sale in the HMV-branded sections include CDs, DVDs, vinyl, record players and other collector items like T-shirts and books.

Toys "R" Us Canada says it is bringing HMV back because of consumer demand for pop culture, collector and nostalgic merchandise.

HMV and Toys "R" Us Canada are both owned by Putman Investments whose portfolio also includes Sunrise Records, Everest Toys, FYE, T. Kettle and Rooms + Spaces.

HMV Canada closed its 102 locations in Canada in 2017, but the brand still has a footprint in the U.K.

 

