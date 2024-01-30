227728
Business  

McDonald's iconic McRib sandwich is back in Canada after a decade-long wait

McRib sandwich is back

The Canadian Press - | Story: 469827

After a 10-year hiatus, Canadians will be able to get their hands on the iconic McRib sandwich starting today.

McDonald's Canada says the sandwich has been subject to social media speculation over the years as customers wondered if it would return.

Spokeswoman Alyssa Buetikofer says in a news release that the fast-food restaurant received thousands of inquiries on social media asking it to bring back the McRib last year alone.

McDonald's says the McRib, which is a barbecue sauce covered, boneless pork sandwich, is available for a limited time.

The menu change comes at a time of fierce competition in the fast-food sector.

McDonald's faces off with Tim Hortons, Wendy's, Harvey's and a number of more recent entrants to the Canadian market such as Jollibee, Dave's Hot Chicken, Blaze Pizza and Chick-fil-A.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.80.36
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.56-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin58195.6+0.23%
Ethereum3188.81+2.62%
Dash37.84+0.40%
Litecoin91.97+0.14%
Ripple0.7054-1.81%
EOS0.9654+0.42%
Dogecoin0.1092+0.00%
Cardano0.6985-1.13%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4984407
603-1350 St Paul
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$579,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227881
Press Room
229003
228137