McDonald's iconic McRib sandwich is back in Canada after a decade-long wait

Photo: The Canadian Press After a 10-year hiatus, Canadians will be able to get their hands on the iconic McRib sandwich today, says McDonald's Canada. This photo provided by McDonald's shows the McRib sandwich. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, McDonald's, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

After a 10-year hiatus, Canadians will be able to get their hands on the iconic McRib sandwich starting today.

McDonald's Canada says the sandwich has been subject to social media speculation over the years as customers wondered if it would return.

Spokeswoman Alyssa Buetikofer says in a news release that the fast-food restaurant received thousands of inquiries on social media asking it to bring back the McRib last year alone.

McDonald's says the McRib, which is a barbecue sauce covered, boneless pork sandwich, is available for a limited time.

The menu change comes at a time of fierce competition in the fast-food sector.

McDonald's faces off with Tim Hortons, Wendy's, Harvey's and a number of more recent entrants to the Canadian market such as Jollibee, Dave's Hot Chicken, Blaze Pizza and Chick-fil-A.