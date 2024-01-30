227184
228912
Business  

American consumers feeling more confident than they have in two years

Consumer confidence up

The Canadian Press - | Story: 469813

American consumers, fresh off strong holiday spending, are feeling more confident than they have in two years.

The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose for the third straight month, to 114.8 in January from 108 in December. January's reading came in just slightly higher than the 114 that analysts were expecting.

The index, which measures both Americans’ assessment of current economic conditions and their outlook for the next six months, is at its highest level since December of 2021.

Americans’ expectations of a recession in the next 12 months continued to decline.

Consumer spending accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, so economists pay close attention to consumer behavior as they take measure of the broader economy.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.240
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.28-0.16
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.6-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040
226943
223464
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin58333+0.47%
Ethereum3096.96-0.33%
Dash37.83+0.37%
Litecoin91.2-0.70%
Ripple0.7045-1.95%
EOS0.9515-1.04%
Dogecoin0.1089+0.00%
Cardano0.6932-1.84%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227183
Real Estate
4979821
#232-1999 Hwy 97S
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$335,000
more details
228253
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228134
Press Room