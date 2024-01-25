229474
228912
Business  

AIMCo expresses interest in buying a stake in Trans Mountain pipeline

AIMCo interested in TMX

The Canadian Press - | Story: 469184

The Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) has expressed an interest in purchasing a potential stake in the Trans Mountain pipeline.

AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall said Thursday in an interview with BNN Bloomberg that the Trans Mountain pipeline is the type of Canadian infrastructure asset that the investment manager would consider if it is made available.

AIMCo spokeswoman Carolyn Quick later confirmed the remarks in an email to The Canadian Press.

The Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada's only oil export pipeline to the West Coast, and construction on its ongoing expansion project is expected to be complete in the near future.

The federal government purchased the pipeline in 2018 in order to ensure the completion of the expansion, but has indicated it does not wish to be the long-term owner of the pipeline.

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest institutional investors, with 17 pension, endowment and government fund clients in Alberta.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.015-0.01
Russel Metals42.90.83
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.470.1
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.040.01
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin54154+0.40%
Ethereum3005.03+0.35%
Dash36.77+0.91%
Litecoin88.6+0.20%
Ripple0.6918-0.29%
EOS0.9316+0.11%
Dogecoin0.1056+0.00%
Cardano0.633+0.64%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227325
Real Estate
4982551
101-4058 Lakehsore Rd,
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$550,000
more details
227083
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228012
Press Room