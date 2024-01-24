229466
Business  

Parkland temporarily shuts down Burnaby refinery after Jan. 21 smoke, odour

Refinery temporarily shuts

The Canadian Press - | Story: 468945

Parkland Corp. says it has temporarily shut down fuel processing at its Burnaby, B.C. refinery.

The Calgary-based fuel distributor and marketer says it paused processing operations at the refinery earlier this month due to extreme cold weather in B.C., then encountered an issue on Jan. 21 when trying to restart.

In an advisory to area residents posted on its website Jan. 21, Parkland said the issue occurred in one of the refinery units.

It said residents may notice elevated levels of smoke, odours and particulate matter coming from the refinery.

Parkland Corp. said Wednesday it expects the refinery to remain shut down for approximately four weeks.

The company said it has increased imports of fuel into its on-site terminal in order to ensure reliability of fuel supply in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.



