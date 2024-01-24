Victoria’s STN acquired by Minute Media

Photo: STN. In November 2023, STN Video added Formula 1 to its sports distribution service.

STN, a Victoria company that provides sports clips and highlights to news organizations, has been acquired by Minute Media.



Originally known as SendtoNews, STN pioneered providing video of professional sporting events to news organizations. The company launched its platform in 2010 during the Winter Olympics, where an estimated 1,450 reporters used the company’s platform to send video to their home networks in more than 200 countries.



STN provides coverage of major sports league games for media outlets, which embed the videos in their online sports stories. Minute Media, headquartered in London, provides a similar service.



“Bringing STN Video into the Minute Media family is a big win for our owned sports content brands, distribution partners and advertisers,” Minute Media CEO Asaf Peled said in a press release. “With STN’s sports content highlight rights and award-winning video technology, Minute Media’s partners and clients will have access to a 360 degree view of the sports industry, combining content from athletes, teams, creators, and now, leagues.”



“STN Video was built for distribution partners who care about content, user experience and monetization,” said STN CEO Matthew Watson. “We are thrilled to continue our journey with Minute Media to maximize our global video reach for content providers and advertisers across their unique platforms.”

