229676
228912
Business  

Bank of Canada to announce interest rate decision today, expected to continue hold

Rate decision today

The Canadian Press - | Story: 468826

The Bank of Canada is set to make its first interest rate announcement of the year this morning.

Economists widely expect the central bank will continue holding its key interest rate steady at five per cent.

But all eyes will be on governor Tiff Macklem for any hints on when the central bank plans to pivot to rate cuts.

The Bank of Canada has held its key interest rate steady at its last three announcements as economic data suggests monetary policy is slowing inflation.

However, Canada's annual inflation rate ticked back up in December to 3.4 per cent, complicating the central bank's path.

Forecasters still expect economic weakness will allow the Bank of Canada to begin cutting interest rates as early as this spring.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals42.340
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp9.360
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
220782
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin53894.5+0.41%
Ethereum3009.65-0.27%
Dash36.78+1.49%
Litecoin88.09-0.14%
Ripple0.6939-0.57%
EOS0.9148+0.22%
Dogecoin0.1068+0.95%
Cardano0.6366-0.93%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4976835
4075 McClain Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$299,900
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227083
Press Room
228244
228137