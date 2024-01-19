229466
228912
Business  

50 Ontario workers included in global layoffs at home goods company Wayfair

Layoffs at Wayfair

The Canadian Press - | Story: 468115

Wayfair says about 50 Canadians are part of a layoff impacting 1,650 employees at the home goods company.

Spokesperson Susan Frechette says the 50 Canadians are all in Ontario.

They make up part of the 13 per cent reduction to Wayfair's global workforce, which also includes cutting 19 per cent of corporate staff.

Wayfair chief executive Niraj Shah says he's making the cut because the Boston-based company "went overboard" in hiring during a strong economic period.

He says Wayfair has since veered away from its core principles and now needs to eliminate excess and "get efficient."

Wayfair's layoff is expected to deliver annualized cost savings of more than $280 million and follows cuts at Google, Amazon and Duolingo.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.250
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.13-0.47
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.90.01
Diamcor Mining0.0650
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.0350.02
226943
228617
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin55715.9-0.16%
Ethereum3342.46+0.18%
Dash35.89-4.67%
Litecoin94.61+2.90%
Ripple0.7225-3.08%
EOS0.9575-1.03%
Dogecoin0.1041-0.95%
Cardano0.6595-2.80%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
220783
Real Estate
4915175
3535 McIver Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$825,000
more details
228134
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228255
Press Room
228137