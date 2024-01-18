Best Buy and Bell partner up to rebrand, revamp The Source stores across Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Best Buy Canada and Bell Canada have announced a partnership to rebrand and revamp 165 The Source stores. A man walks past The Source store in Toronto on Monday, March 2, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Best Buy Canada and Bell Canada have announced a partnership to rebrand and revamp 165 The Source stores.

The companies say The Source, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bell, will be rebranded as Best Buy Express, with locations expected to start opening in the second half of 2024.

The small-format stores will offer consumer electronics as well as wireline and wireless services from Bell, Virgin Plus and Lucky Mobile.

Best Buy and Bell will invest in updating the stores, with an expanded assortment of products.

Bell spokeswoman Rachel Jaskula says there are currently just under 300 The Source locations, and the stores not being rebranded will close in 2024.

Best Buy Canada president Ron Wilson said in a press release that the partnership will expand the electronics store's presence across the country.