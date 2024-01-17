228928
Business  

S&P/TSX composite down more than 250 points, U.S. stock markets also lower

TSX down 250+ points

The Canadian Press - | Story: 467689

Canada's main stock index was down more than 250 points in a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 265.06 points at 20,683.03.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 15.86 points at 37,345.26. The S&P 500 index was down 23.08 points at 4,742.90, while the Nasdaq composite was down 125.61 points at 14,818.74.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.17 cents US on Tuesday.

The February crude contract was down 57 cents at US$71.83 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.83 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$16.40 at US$2,013.80 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.74 a pound.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.03-0.42
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.630.03
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
226109
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin57554.5-1.14%
Ethereum3422.66-1.98%
Dash39.4-0.88%
Litecoin93.61-0.19%
Ripple0.7697-1.03%
EOS1.026-1.82%
Dogecoin0.1087-0.91%
Cardano0.7147-1.11%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
223328
Real Estate
4938030
5-5886 Okanagan Landing
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228012
Press Room
228245