Rogers sisters resign from company board as part of private settlement

Photo: The Canadian Press Edward Rogers, left, talks with Tony Staffieri at the Rogers Communications annual general meeting in April.

Two members of the Rogers family who had opposed their brother Edward's plan to replace former chief executive Joe Natale with Tony Staffieri have announced their retirement from the company's board of directors.

Rogers Communications Inc. says the decision by Melinda Rogers-Hixon and Martha Rogers is part of a private settlement between members of the Rogers family.

The sisters say in a joint statement that they believe it is the "appropriate time" to retire from the board "with our family differences now settled."

Chair Edward Rogers thanked them for their contributions to the company in a statement, saying their dedication "has been integral to the company’s growth."

Melinda Rogers-Hixon joined the Rogers board in 2002 and became deputy chair in 2018, having spent 15 years in management at the company, while Martha Rogers joined the board in 2008 and has served as chair of the ESG committee since 2021.

The siblings were at the centre of a power struggle in 2021, when Edward wanted Natale replaced with Staffieri, the company's former chief financial officer, while his mother Loretta Rogers and his sisters opposed the plan.

Natale sued the company for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract last year. The claim has not been tested in court.