Rogers overtakes Bell in annual report on telecom complaints as wireless issues rise

Photo: The Canadian Press

Rogers Communications Inc. is now Canada's most complained about telecommunications provider, overtaking Bell Canada in an annual report measuring consumer gripes within the industry.

The study by the independent Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services detailed the numerous issues it was notified about between Aug. 1, 2022 and July 31, 2023.

It says complaints about Rogers increased by 43.6 per cent from the previous year, compared with a 14 per cent increase in complaints for all service providers, as the company accounted for 19.8 per cent of all complaints.

Bell, with 16.1 per cent of all complaints received, and Telus Corp., with 12.3 per cent, were the next highest on the list, with the latter seeing a 43.2 per cent jump in issues reported to the commission compared with the previous year.

For Rogers, wireless issues made up 45 per cent of all issues and were up 35 per cent year-over-year, as the company's customers also complained more this year about experiencing a complete loss of service, incorrect charges, not receiving a refund or credit, and the quality of service.

Telus saw a 48 per cent increase in wireless issues, which now account for 57 per cent of its customers' complaints, while disclosure complaints were Bell’s most-raised issue this year, followed by issues related to incorrect charges on monthly plans.