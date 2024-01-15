228686
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Housing figures

A pair of reports this week will offer a look at how the housing market finished 2023. The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its December home sales figures on Monday, while Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. is expected to release housing start numbers for December on Tuesday.

Business outlook survey

The Bank of Canada will release its business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The reports come ahead of the central bank's next interest rate decision and monetary policy report expected on Jan. 24.

Inflation

Statistics Canada is set to release its latest inflation reading for the month of December on Tuesday. The annual pace of inflation held steady in November at 3.1 per cent.

Housing minister

Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser will give a speech in Toronto on Wednesday to discuss ways to solve the country's housing crisis. Housing affordability has been a key issue as Canadians face inflation and rising interest rates that have driven the cost of mortgage payments higher.

Other economic data

The economic picture for November will become a lot clearer this week with several reports from Statistics Canada. The agency will publish its monthly survey of manufacturing and wholesale trade figures for November on Monday, while its reading for retail trade is set for Friday.

