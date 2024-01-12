227086
228912
Business  

Corus reports $32.7M Q1 profit, up from $31.4M a year earlier, revenue down 14%

Corus profits climb

The Canadian Press - | Story: 466881

Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of $32.7 million, up from $31.4 million a year earlier, as its revenue fell 14 per cent.

Corus chief executive Doug Murphy says the impacts of industry-wide advertising market weakness were partially offset by reductions in programming and operating costs.

The television and radio broadcaster says its profit amounted to 16 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Nov. 30 compared with 16 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $369.9 million in the quarter, down from $431.2 million a year earlier.

The drop came as television revenue came in at $342.4 million, down from $401.5 million a year ago, while radio revenue was $27.5 million, down from $29.7 million.

On an adjusted basis, Corus says it earned 20 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 17 cents per share a year earlier.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.1-0.71
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.36-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin58534-5.82%
Ethereum3514.9+0.10%
Dash39.34-2.26%
Litecoin99.22+2.96%
Ripple0.7783-3.59%
EOS1.029-2.00%
Dogecoin0.1088-4.40%
Cardano0.7433-4.74%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Real Estate
4979430
1471 St Paul Street #1009
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$525,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room
228137