228686
228912
Business  

Hearing begins for Trans Mountain pipeline variance request

TMX hearing begins

The Canadian Press - | Story: 466876

The Canada Energy Regulator is slated to hear oral arguments today from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.

The Crown corporation behind the project has run into difficulties drilling through hard rock in B.C. and is asking permission to use a different size of pipe for a 2.3-kilometre stretch of pipeline.

But the regulator previously denied that request, citing concerns around safety and pipeline integrity. 

Trans Mountain Corp. has since said it now believes the project could face a worst-case scenario of a two-year delay in completion without the change.

The Trans Mountain pipeline is Canada's only oil pipeline to the west coast, and its expansion will boost the pipeline's capacity to 890,000 barrels per day from 300,000 bpd currently.

The project's completion had originally been expected in the first quarter of this year.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.260
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.1-0.71
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.36-0.03
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin58534-5.82%
Ethereum3514.9+0.10%
Dash39.34-2.26%
Litecoin99.22+2.96%
Ripple0.7783-3.59%
EOS1.029-2.00%
Dogecoin0.1088-4.40%
Cardano0.7433-4.74%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
228098
Real Estate
4979430
1471 St Paul Street #1009
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$525,000
more details
228815
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224488
Press Room