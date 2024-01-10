227086
Business  

'Major' equipment failure affecting CBC radio services across the country

Gear failure hits CBC radio

The Canadian Press - | Story: 466465

CBC says a "major" technical equipment failure is affecting its radio services across the country. 

The public broadcaster says the problem with its ability to produce and broadcast radio content started early this morning. 

It says crews are working as quickly as possible to restore services to full capacity.

CBC listeners were met with radio silence in some parts of the country, while others noticed that their local stations were airing broadcasts from other regions. 

Some of the issues have been resolved but many regions across the country are still without radio service.

A CBC spokesperson says people can continue to listen to CBC Radio through the free CBC Listen app.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.25-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals44.14-0.03
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.22-0.07
Diamcor Mining0.06-0
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin62427.2+0.79%
Ethereum3267.63+3.77%
Dash37.58+2.54%
Litecoin90.85+1.20%
Ripple0.7691+1.05%
EOS0.9665+1.90%
Dogecoin0.1056-0.94%
Cardano0.6895+0.44%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227630
Real Estate
4977202
1471 St. Paul Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$583,500
more details
228025
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
224252
Press Room