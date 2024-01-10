'Major' equipment failure affecting CBC radio services across the country

Photo: The Canadian Press

CBC says a "major" technical equipment failure is affecting its radio services across the country.

The public broadcaster says the problem with its ability to produce and broadcast radio content started early this morning.

It says crews are working as quickly as possible to restore services to full capacity.

CBC listeners were met with radio silence in some parts of the country, while others noticed that their local stations were airing broadcasts from other regions.

Some of the issues have been resolved but many regions across the country are still without radio service.

A CBC spokesperson says people can continue to listen to CBC Radio through the free CBC Listen app.