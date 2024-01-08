227163
Business  

Lululemon Athletica raises financial guidance for fourth quarter

Lulu raises guidance

The Canadian Press - | Story: 466061

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has raised its financial guidance for its fourth quarter.

The athletic clothing retailer, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects net revenue will be in the range of US$3.17 billion to US$3.19 billion.

The previous guidance range was US$3.135 billion to US$3.17 billion.

Lululemon also says it now expects its diluted earnings per share for its fourth quarter to be in a range of US$4.96 to US$5.

Its earlier guidance had been for a range of US$4.85 to US$4.93 per diluted share.

The company says it expects its gross margin to be in a range of 58.6 per cent to 58.7 per cent for the fourth quarter compared with its earlier guidance of 58.3 per cent to 58.6 per cent.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2750
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.94-0.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.30.31
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
225912
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin60270+2.58%
Ethereum3036.65+2.19%
Dash36.88+2.30%
Litecoin87.8+2.40%
Ripple0.7574+2.71%
EOS0.9608+2.67%
Dogecoin0.1061+1.92%
Cardano0.6831+3.49%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
219465
Real Estate
4938030
5-5886 Okanagan Landing
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
228025
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room