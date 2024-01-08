227163
Business  

Air Transat and CUPE reach new tentative contract for flight attendants

Transat, CUPE reach deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 466060

Air Transat and the union representing its 2,100 flight attendants say they have reached a new tentative agreement.

The proposed contract between the airline and the Canadian Union of Public Employees comes after the flight attendants rejected an earlier agreement reached in December.

Details of the new tentative deal were not immediately available.

The company says if the proposed agreement is approved it will be in place for the next five years.

The contract for Air Transat's flight attendants based at airports in Montreal and Toronto expired on Oct. 31, 2022.

In November, Air Transat flight attendants voted to approve a strike mandate if a new contract could not be reached.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.2750
Metalex Ventures0.020
Russel Metals43.94-0.06
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp8.30.31
Diamcor Mining0.060
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
228171
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin60270+2.58%
Ethereum3036.65+2.19%
Dash36.88+2.30%
Litecoin87.8+2.40%
Ripple0.7574+2.71%
EOS0.9608+2.67%
Dogecoin0.1061+1.92%
Cardano0.6831+3.49%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227833
Real Estate
4938030
5-5886 Okanagan Landing
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227083
Press Room