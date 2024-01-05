Red Sea attacks to have ripple effect on shippers — and consumers — in Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian shippers and consumers could soon be feeling the ripple effect of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea. This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Galaxy Leader ship anchored offshore of As Salif, Yemen, on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-HO, Maxar Technologies, Satellite image ©2023

Canadian shippers and consumers could soon be feeling the ripple effect of attacks on cargo vessels in the Red Sea.

Shipping companies across the globe are turning away from the key trade corridor after Houthi militants in Yemen stepped up attacks on commercial boats in the region in protest against Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Shipping giant Maersk said Friday it plans to continue rerouting all vessels bound for the Suez Canal around Africa's Cape of Good Hope "for the foreseeable future," following an earlier pause through the waterway that links Asia and Europe.

The route change adds 10 days and hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra fuel and crew costs per trip, resulting in potential price increases for wholesale and retail products.

Université Laval business professor Yan Cimon says Europe will feel the impact most directly, but that consumer goods and some manufacturing parts destined for Canada also come via the canal, which carries roughly a third of global container traffic.

Data from Drewry, a maritime industry research firm, shows that global container shipping rates surged 61 per cent in the past week alone, with hikes on routes between Asia and North America as well.