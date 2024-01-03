Ballard Power Systems signs new long-term supply deal with NFI

Photo: The Canadian Press Ballard Power Systems says it has signed a new long-term supply agreement with bus maker NFI Group Inc. A Ballard Power Systems Inc. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Ballard Power Systems has signed a new long-term supply agreement with bus maker NFI Group Inc.

The Vancouver-based fuel cell company says the deal marks a new phase in its partnership with NFI.

It also says the Winnipeg-based company has placed its first order under the agreement for a minimum of 100 fuel cell modules for planned delivery this year.

The modules will primarily be produced in Ballard's facility in Bend, Ore.

They will be used in New Flyer's Xcelsior CHARGE FC hydrogen fuel cell buses that will be deployed in North America.

Ballard chief commercial officer David Mucciacciaro says the company believes NFI subsidiary New Flyer is well positioned to deliver deployment scale volumes of fuel cell buses, particularly in the U.S. market.