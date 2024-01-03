228498
Business  

Ballard Power Systems signs new long-term supply deal with NFI

BC firm signs long-term deal

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465295

Ballard Power Systems has signed a new long-term supply agreement with bus maker NFI Group Inc. 

The Vancouver-based fuel cell company says the deal marks a new phase in its partnership with NFI.

It also says the Winnipeg-based company has placed its first order under the agreement for a minimum of 100 fuel cell modules for planned delivery this year.

The modules will primarily be produced in Ballard's facility in Bend, Ore. 

They will be used in New Flyer's Xcelsior CHARGE FC hydrogen fuel cell buses that will be deployed in North America.

Ballard chief commercial officer David Mucciacciaro says the company believes NFI subsidiary New Flyer is well positioned to deliver deployment scale volumes of fuel cell buses, particularly in the U.S. market.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Business News

Okanagan Companies
Cantex0.25-0.01
Metalex Ventures0.0250
Russel Metals44.44-0.33
QuestEx Gold & Copper0.970
Mission Ready Services0.0350
Decisive Dividend Corp7.970
Diamcor Mining0.0550
Valens Groworks1.01-0.01
GGX Gold Corp0.030
226943
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin57800-3.54%
Ethereum2988.7-4.81%
Dash39.72-9.09%
Litecoin87.96-9.38%
Ripple0.7711-7.22%
EOS1.042-9.39%
Dogecoin0.1099-9.09%
Cardano0.758-5.96%
Data from CryptoCompare
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
228640
Real Estate
4967512
3854 Gordon Drive #291
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$370,000
more details
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
Press Room