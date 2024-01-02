224242
Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu

Tim's classics returning

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465129

Tim Hortons has revealed which three retro doughnuts will join the Dutchie in returning to its menu next week.

The fast-food chain says the blueberry fritter, cinnamon sugar twist and walnut crunch will be back in stores for a limited time.

The treats will be sold at Tims' Canadian locations starting Jan. 10.

Their return is meant to mark Tims' 60th anniversary, which will arrive on May 17.

Tims previously shared that its square-shaped, raisin speckled Dutchies will come back this year along with three other retro doughnuts it did not name.

The company also plans to revive its omelette bites and introduce sweet chili chicken wraps and bowls to its menu.

